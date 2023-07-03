HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA arrests 4 in Maharashtra for promoting terrorist activities

The central agency says the four were arrested following searches made in the IS Maharashtra module case

July 03, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
The National Investigating Agency (NIA). Image used for representative purpose only.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA). Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 3 arrested four persons for allegedly promoting terrorist activities at the behest of global terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

The central agency said it carried out searches and arrested Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Nagpada, Mumbai; Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Kondhwa, Pune; and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Padgha, Thane.

Also Read | NIA conducts searches in 3 States in terror module case

The NIA in its press release stated that searches were conducted in the IS Maharashtra module case registered by the agency on June 28. “Preliminary investigations by the NIA have established that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of IS. The accused were trying to breach the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country and preparing to wage a war against the Government of India, as part of the IS conspiracy, by raising and operating a sleeper cell in Maharashtra,” the press release reads.

Also Read | NIA conducts searches in radicalisation module case 

The NIA alleged, “The accused and their associates had recruited youth and trained them in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IED) and small weapons like pistols. The accused had also shared relevant material, including ‘Do it Yourself kits’ and created inflammatory media content spreading terror and violence through a magazine Voice of Hind.

Related Topics

Mumbai / terrorism (crime) / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.