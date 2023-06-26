NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra Government over torture of 11 labourers 

June 26, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after Maharashtra police rescued 11 labourers who were being held captive by a contractor in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the State Government over the issue.

The NHRC had observed that the Provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 had been grossly violated by the contractor in this case. The incident clearly indicated the failure of the local administration to safeguard the labourers from such brutality committed upon them by the contractors, without any fear of the law. The officers who failed to do their lawful duty were required to be dealt with as per law.

The workers had been kept chained and forced to work 12 hours a day, without any wages, digging a well for the accused. The labourers had been given food just once a day and were forced to relieve themselves inside the well itself.

The labourers were rescued on June 17 after one of them managed to sneak out and reach his village in the Hingoli district and inform the police about the torture.

Reports say that the contractors were habitual in deploying these tactics while engaging labourers for three-four months. When released from such tortuous conditions, the workers preferred running away without asking for wages than risking the chance of further torture.

The Commission maintained that it was necessary for the administration to start proceedings in the case as per labour laws to ensure that the labourers were properly released and relief and rehabilitation laid down under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, were provided to them without delay.

“It is also required on the part of the District Magistrate, Osmanabad to ensure strict compliance of the labour laws for the safety and security of the labourers working under contractors in the area,” the Commission said.

According to the NHRC, mere rescue by the police and arrest of some of the accused in this case was not going to serve the purpose. Hence, it issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

“The report should also include the status of the investigation being conducted in the case, action taken against the perpetrators and steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future anywhere in the area,” the NHRC communiqué said.

