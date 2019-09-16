NGOs protest stray dog’s murder in Goregaon

A group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for the protection of animal rights on Sunday protested a recent incident in Goregaon in which an angry butcher stabbed a stray dog to death, orphaning her six puppies.

Animal lovers were incensed by the fact that the butcher was released on bail on a minimal fine of ₹100. The NGOs demanded that the provisions in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, be made more stringent and be enforced strictly.

“Is the life of these voiceless animals only worth ₹100? If hefty fines can be levied for traffic rule violation and cutting of trees, then why can’t the same be done for the murder of innocent animals?” asked Ajay Kaul, president of the NGO Aaj ki Aawaz,.

The protesters also demanded a crematorium for animals. Demands such as more hospitals and shelter homes for stray animals were also made.

Vijay Gautam, a member of Aaj ki Aawaz, said he will go on a hunger strike, angered by an incident in which 90 dogs were killed in Buldhana district.

“The laws treat these animals as properties or assets rather than living beings. The murderer of an animal should be punished as strictly as that of a human being,” Mr. Gautam said.

Several other NGOs such as Hope for Strays, Bezuban Buzzo, Lions Club of Bombay Oceanic, and Movement of Citizens Awareness too participated in the protest.

