NGO provides free oxygen supplies in MMR

Making the Difference has set up 20 centres to supply free oxygen concentrators and cylinders in the region

An NGO has started providing free oxygen supplies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) through its Oxygen Connect campaign.

Making the Difference has set up 20 centres to supply free oxygen concentrators and cylinders in the MMR. The NGO said it started the campaign keeping in mind the need to remain oxygen self-sufficient and aid people suffering from COVID-19.

While the NGO is charging a deposit, it will be refunded once the oxygen cylinders and concentrators are returned.

The centres are located in areas such as Borivali, Malad, Andheri, Sakinaka, Goregaon, Vasai, Thane, and Seawoods in Navi Mumbai. Over 100 oxygen centres will be functional in Mumbai soon, the NGO said.

Deepak Vishwakarma, founder, Making the Difference, said, “We aim to bring a difference in the life of the underprivileged and the needy.” He said anyone could avail of the service by registering on the NGO’s website.

The NGO has so far distributed more than 100 beds to hospitals and donated oxygen to various government hospitals in the country.