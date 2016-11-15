When women mean business

When Saroja Yeramilli started online jewellery brand Mellora.com, she was already in her 40s: the “wrong age, the wrong gender”, as she puts it. She was told she would have to knock on 20 doors for funds. But she knocked on just one, and it opened. The company recently raised $5m from Lightbox Ventures, the largest-ever early-stage investment in the country. “I broke every stereotype there is,” she said, at the Digital Women Awards function in the city last night, to thundering applause.

“It’s definitely a woman’s world already,” said Shreya Mishra, co-founder and CEO, Flyrobe, an app that lets customers rent outfits. “I’m privileged to do what I am, as a woman. My story gets heard,” she said, addressing the audience in a session on ‘Entrepreneurship empowered.’ Her company too recently raised $5.3 million in a Series A funding.

Ambition, drive and risk-taking are no longer a man’s preserve, and 24 women who are examples of this were honoured last evening by SheThePeople.TV. The awards put the spotlight “on women who are leveraging the online world with businesses and ideas that are having impact,” says the website.

Shaili Chopra, founder of SheThePeople.TV, says the awards are a celebration of new role models. “We are saying this is not just a valuation game. This is a women empowerment game.” The empowerment comes from the online space, she says. These are women who have followed their dreams, even as the digital opportunity allows them to devote time to their families, and engage with a new ecosystem.

Some of the ideas that were recognised by the five-member jury — led by Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education — range from a commerce model of renting outfits, to the use of 3-D printing for jewellery. “I don’t know many men who are thinking of these ideas. And they are scalable,” says Ms. Chopra.

Ms. Yeramilli said the barriers women entrepreneurs face is that they are not confident in their abilities, and that there are not enough women in venture capital companies. She says she was fortunate that she was never asked if she was married, or how many children she had. “We need more investors like that.”

When an audience member asked Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek if there were “enough men who understand what we go through,” he said that was the biggest problem. While the government had lined up a number of plans to promote startups in the country, he admitted that women entrepreneurs were not yet an area of focus.

He said the government was planning to kick off a Startup India Reality Show next month, which will give women entrepreneurs “very high priority.”

The programme will partner institutions that are part of the startup ecosystem, and the final shortlist of startups from across 22 cities in the country will get access to mentors, incubators, accelerators and funding. “The government is keen to help. We need ideas from you.”