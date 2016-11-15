Sakinaka murder-suicide: cops say deceased’s brother was harassing him

The Sakinaka police, investigating the murder-suicide case that occurred last week, have found that the brother of deceased Mangesh Anerao was the one who was harassing him the most.

Anerao, 40, had allegedly poisoned his three daughters, four-year-old Harshita and year-old twins Ananya and Arohi, at his residence in Sakinaka on Saturday last week and had then consumed the poison himself.

A detailed suicide note left behind by him stated that he was holding his brother Narendra, his sister-in-law Sarika and his father Rajaram responsible for his extreme step.

The Saki Naka police went on to book Anerao for murder and also registered a separate case of abetment to suicide against Narendra, Sarika and Rajaram on Sunday.

According to the Sakinaka police, several of Mangesh’s neighbous have given statement saying that Narendra was a frequent visitor to he Anerao residence, and that his visits would always lead to loud, intense and public fights between the two brothers.

‘Pressured to vacate’

“Narendra and the other two accused were pressuriing Mangesh to vacate his house, which is in his father's name, and Narendra was the one who was harassing Mangesh the most. There had been a huge fight between the two brother just a day before Mangesh committed the murder-suicide,” said Senior PIAvinash Dharmadhikari, Sakinaka police station.

Narendra was arrested by the police on Sunday, and the police are now interrogating him regarding his interactions with Mangesh over the last few months.

They are also corroborating his claims with Mangesh's wife Madhura, as well as with friends and neighbours of the Anerao family. Mangesh had sent Madhura and their son Amay, 7, to stay with a family friend in Virar, and had written in his suicide note that he could not bring himself to kill them.

The single-page suicide note also stated that after his mother's death due to cancer, Mangesh’s family claimed that he had not done enough for her in spite of him spending all his savings for her treatment, and were now pressurising him to vacate his house.

An officer with the Saki Naka police said Sarika was now being questioned about her role in the mental harassment that Mangesh was allegedly being subjected to, and that she is likely to be arrested next.