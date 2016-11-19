Fadnavis SOS to Modi, seeks seven exemptions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday sent an SOS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking exemption from demonetisation for agents, traders, and contractors working in agricultural markets and the public distribution system (PDS). In his letter, Mr. Fadnavis pointed out that private hospitals and district cooperative banks too have been affected to “some extent” and must be given a relaxation immediately.

Mr. Fadnavis urged the PM to allow exemptions for Credit Cooperative Societies (CCS), and District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs), among others, the absence of which is causing ‘hardship to common citizens’.

The CM also wants Mr. Modi to reconsider some of the decisions, and allow private hospitals to accept demonetised currency and farmers to use old currency to buy seeds and fertilisers.

“I have been reviewing the situation in Maharashtra. I have also appointed a cabinet sub-committee to take stock of the situation from time to time. Based on the feedback from the field, I have the following suggestion for your kind consideration. Importantly, the decision not to allow private hospitals to accept specified bank notes needs to be revisited. It would help outstation patients great deal if the private hospitals are allowed this relaxation subject to adequate checks,” Mr. Fadnavis wrote.

Transactions in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been “affected to some extent” due to demonetisation, he said and requested that licensed commission agents and traders be allowed to withdraw up to Rs. 10 lakhs from their existing bank accounts at the earliest. “This will make movement of essential supply smooth and timely payment to farmers,” Mr. Fadnavis wrote.

The CM has sought higher withdrawal limit for transport contractors registered with the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

It would ensure that PDS stocks for November and December are lifted and moved to required destinations.