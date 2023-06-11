HamberMenu
News in Frames | Maximum damage

Mumbai needs to do more for improving air quality and managing solid waste to keep its people healthy and safe from devastating floods; large-scale development projects in the financial capital cannot overlook the environmental impact

June 11, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Emmanual Yogini

The financial capital of India has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the most polluted city in terms of the global Air Quality Index (AQI), according to Switzerland-based air quality monitoring tech company IqAir.

Events on World Environment Day (June 5) go on to show that there is an increasing awareness of protecting the earth’s resources. But the situation is rather grim. Mumbai is not only struggling with deteriorating air quality. Being the most populous city in India, it is also grappling with solid waste.

On an average, Mumbai produces 7,500 tonnes of waste every day. Plastic waste has clogged key water channels, including the Mithi and the Poisar rivers. The devastating floods of 2005 was due to a combination of various factors, but the choked Mithi’s inability to naturally drain the floodwater did not make matters easy.

Large-scale development and construction projects — both public and private — have taken a toll on the city. A case in point is the Mumbai Metro project that resulted in the felling of hundreds of trees in an area that served as the lungs of Mumbai.

Steps are being taken to manage the pollution and solid waste. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working to implement its Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan by improving public transport and greening of urban spaces. It is also working to cut down waste and recycle materials with the help of citizen groups and non-governmental organisations. But there remains a long way to go.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Space crunch: Mumbai, the highly populated metropolis in the country, sees thousands of people arriving every day in search of a livelihood. Much of the Ghatkopar hillock is covered by houses, many of them unauthorised or violating norms.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

New from old: The city generates 7,500 tonnes of waste every day. Here, workers sort recyclable waste at a segregation facility in Bandra.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Dangerous trend: Plastic trash deposited along the shore after high tide at Badhwar Park, Colaba. Microplastics can enter the human body and cause harm to health.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Ecological hotspot: Mumbai’s coast is home to rich biodiversity that is at risk from pollution. Zoanthids seen on the coast near Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Open drain: An aerial view of the Mithi river as seen from Kurla. After the unprecedented rain of July 2005, when Mumbai was almost totally inundated, many plans were made and funds set aside to unclog the river. But the situation has not changed much.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Garbage woes: The dumpyard at Mankhurd is one of the biggest landfills in Asia.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Lung collapse: Over 2,000 trees have been cut in Aarey for the development of Mumbai Metro and roads are being laid in the area.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Force for the good: Bandra’s mangroves, which are crucial to keep the balance of the ecosystem, need to be protected and nurtured.

Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Green patch: A Sewri Christian cemetery thick with Gulmohar trees offers a sight for sore eyes.

