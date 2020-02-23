New technology to reduce trauma in eye surgeries

Trial run: A doctor operates the ZEISS ARTEVO 800 at Aditya Jyot Hospital in Wadala.

Mumbai

23 February 2020 00:32 IST

Foundation installs 3D digital microscope to conduct free cataract, retina surgeries

The Aditya Jyot Foundation For Twinkling Little Eyes has installed a three-dimensional digital microscope that will ensure more precise and trauma-free eye surgeries.

Using the new technology, ZEISS ARTEVO 800, the Aditya Jyot Hospital in Wadala will conduct 5,000 free cataract and retina surgeries for patients from low-income groups from Monday.

The ZEISS ARTEVO 800 will eliminate binoculars, which are commonly used in ophthalmology. According to Dr S. Natarajan, managing trustee of the foundation, the adoption of this technology will be extremely beneficial for patients. “There are two cameras attached to the microscope, which produce a digital image. They record the same action while a surgeon is performing a surgery, with a little time difference. The digital image is then conveyed to a screen, looking at which the surgeon will operate,” said Dr. Natarajan. Eyes are the most sensitive organ and any surgery is an insult to the tissue, but with this technology, the inflammation will be reduced, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“There are different layers of the eye and a microscope magnifies the areas of the eye but the digital microscope not only provides a magnified image but also depth perception. High-quality surgery helps in identifying different tissue layers in microns, which leads to lesser damage to tissues and faster recovery,” Dr. Natarajan said.

Madhur Bajaj, trustee of the Bajaj Foundation that has funded the installation and will also finance the 5,000 surgeries, said he is happy to contribute to the cutting-edge technology. “This installation is the transition to the state-of-the-art microscopic 3D surgery in India,” said Mr. Bajaj.

Dr. Natarajan said they are planning to train young doctors on simulators to use the new technology.