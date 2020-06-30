New SPP in Palghar lynching case

Noted lawyer Satish Maneshinde has been appointed the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Palghar lynching case. The advocate is known for defending actor Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 blasts case.

On April 16, two religious leaders and their driver were lynched by a mob on suspicion of being thieves and child-lifters while they were passing through Gadchinchale village in Palghar district on their way to Surat in a car. Mr. Maneshinde told The Hindu: “I have just received the notification from the Law and Judiciary Department of the Maharashtra government.”

The notification issued on June 26 by the joint secretary and legal advisor of the department states, “In exercise of the powers conferred under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Government of Maharashtra hereby appoints Satish L. Maneshinde as special public prosecutor for conducting cases in sessions court, Palghar, which arises out of cases registered at Kasa police station. His appointment is strictly subject to the conditions of service laid down in the Maharashtra Law Officers (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Remuneration) Rules.”

The two religious leaders — Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and Maharaj Kalpavrikshgiri (70) — and their driver, Nilesh Telgane (35), were travelling from Kandivali to attend the last rites of a Hindu spiritual leader, Ramgiri Maharaj, who died in Surat. They were prevented from taking the National Highway due to the lockdown and reached Gadchinchle village after taking a detour.

They were reportedly taken into custody by the Palghar police and kept in a police van. A large mob then reportedly stopped their vehicle and dragged the three men out. Armed with sticks and rods, the mob attacked the men and killed them. Over 135 people, including nine juveniles, have been nabbed in connection with the attack.