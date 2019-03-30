New Qatar centre in city nicks lengthy visa procedure

Mumbaikars wanting to travel to Qatar for employment will now no longer have to go through lengthy visa procedures in Doha.

With the Qatar Visa Center (QVC) opening in the city on Friday, all procedures can now take place under one roof, with those applying for visas not requiring to pay anything.

While seven such centres will be operational in the country, the QVC in Mumbai was inaugurated on Friday by Saif Bin Ali Almohannadi, Consul General, The Consulate General of the State of Qatar.

Another centre was opened in New Delhi this week, and the centres in Kochi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Chennai and Kolkata will be operational in the coming days.

Officials said the centres will simplify the earlier procedure, which was open to errors and malpractices. The facility is restricted to the types of visas that require biometric enrolment and medical tests, currently applicable to employment residencies. “Earlier, after the visa was processed, the applicant would land in Doha and then the employer would take him for the procedures. This process would usually take time and would delay the issuance of the Qatar identity card, the national identity card. In cases of medical issues or if the person had been blacklisted, he would have to be deported. Sometimes people would realise after landing, that the salary promised and being paid were different. All these problems will now be addressed and eliminated in the country of origin,” a spokesperson of the visa centre said.

The visa will be issued in two to three working days. “The applicants will have to book an appointment and visit the centre. After the identity of the visa applicant is verified and the list of required documents is checked, a token is issued. The applicant is then explained the contract terms and can digitally sign the work contract. Biometric enrolment and the mandatory medical tests will be done at the centre itself,” the spokesperson said.

While Mumbai accounts for the largest number of people going to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, officials said, according to 2018 estimates, 1,95,000 work visas were issued, making India the largest market for Qatar. “Not only do professionals visit Qatar, but those from the labour sector do so too,” an official from the External Affairs Ministry said.

While the details will be sent to the Minister of Interior in Doha, the costs will have to be borne by the employer. “This project is one of the advanced projects for the State of Qatar in the field of protection of labour rights, and will facilitate the recruitment procedures in countries where centres have been opened, including the Republic of India. It will provide the necessary services for obtaining visas, both for the purpose of visit and residence. These seven centres are important and we will think about more,” said Mr. Ali Almohannadi.