New peak in Maharashtra: 14,888 cases in a day

State tally rises to 7,18,711; 295 more deaths; Pune reports over 3,000 fresh cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day surge yet, taking its cumulative tally to 7,18,711. The State also recorded 295 more deaths, pushing its total toll to 23,089.

This is the fourth time in less than a fortnight that the State has recorded more than 14,000 cases in a single day. The previous highest spike was 14,492 cases. While the number of active cases has risen to 1,72,873, the tally of recoveries has surged to 5,22,427, with 7,637 patients being discharged. The State’s recovery rate has improved to 72.69% and its case fatality rate has dipped to 3.21%.

Pune reported more than 3,000 fresh cases to take its total case load to 1,58,269, while 46 more deaths pushed its toll to 3,869. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases was less than 31,000, with the district’s recovery rate at 76.97%.

Mumbai recorded a spike of 1,854 cases, taking its cumulative cases to 1,39,537, of which 18,979 are active. With 28 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has climbed to 7,505. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 525 new cases, pushing its total case tally beyond the 44,000 mark, while eight more deaths saw its cumulative toll rise to 1,413.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported 517 fresh cases to take its tally to 30,699. With five deaths, its toll has risen to 626. Nagpur district reported 656 new cases and 36 more deaths. The total case tally has now reached 22,378, of which 9,688 are active, while the death toll has surged to 582.

Sangli reported 20 deaths to push its toll to 339. A spike of 442 cases raised the district’s total case tally to 10,108, of whcih 4,028 are active. Solapur district, the worst-hit in the Pune division after Pune district, reported 20 deaths to push its toll to 717. A surge of 193 cases saw its cumulative tally rise to 17,738, of which 4,347 are active cases.

Kolhapur reported 386 new cases, taking its tally to 19,076, of which 5,949 are active. With 15 deaths, its toll has gone up to 535. Nashik district reported a spike of 987 cases as its total tally touched 34,615, of which 10,736 are active. With 17 more deaths, the district’s total toll has risen to 781.

Jalgaon saw a spike of 599 cases, while reporting 14 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 23,916, of which 6,799 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 794.

Ahmednagar district reported a surge of 604 cases as its total case tally rose to 17,896, of which 3,902 are active. With 19 new deaths, its total toll has climbed to 263.

“Of a total of 37,94,027 laboratory samples tested so far in the State, 7,18,711 (18.94%) have tested positive. Over 70,000 samples were tested across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

A total of 12,68,924 persons across the State are in home quarantine and 33,644 are in institutional quarantine facilities.