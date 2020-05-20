Mumbai

New lockdown norms divide State into red, non-red zones

Non-essential e-commerce now permitted in both zones

The Maharashtra government will strictly prohibit movement of individuals, except for essential activities, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Phase 4 of the lockdown, according to fresh guidelines issued on Tuesday that will kick in from May 22.

Abandoning the red, green and orange zones concept, the State has now opted to classify areas into two categories — red zones and non-red zones. The maximum restrictions are now applicable only to containment areas within either of the zones.

All municipal corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar), and the municipal corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati and Akola are red zones, while the remaining areas of the State are non-red zones.

Apart from allowing e-commerce players to deliver essential as well as non-essential goods even in the red zones, the government has permitted parks and stadiums to open in non-red zones, though only for individuals’ exercise. No spectators or group activities will be allowed.

Demarcation of containment zones within red and non-red zones will be the responsibility of the local civic body and district authority, adhering to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These can be residential colonies, mohallas,slums, buildings, groups of buildings, lanes, wards or police station areas. No activity other than essential services is permitted in containment zones.

Home delivery from restaurants and kitchens is permitted everywhere except in containment zones. Essential shops operating till now shall continue to do so, and relaxations for non-essential shops, including liquor stores, will remain as earlier, as per the policy of the respective municipal body.

Shops, malls, establishments and industries that are closed can open only for upkeep and maintenance work, and for pre-monsoon protection of property and goods from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Construction sites and pre-monsoon work, allowed to be operational till now, will continue. Taxis, cab aggregators and autorickshaws are still not allowed to ply. Four-wheelers (driver + 2) and two-wheelers (only rider) allowed to be used only for essential work.

In non-red zones, no permission is needed from any government authority for permitted activities. The government has allowed intra-district bus service with a maximum 50% capacity per bus. Markets/shops will stay open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

