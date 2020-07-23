New high: 10,576 cases in a day

Maharashtra reported an unprecedented spike of 10,576 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, making it the State’s highest single-day surge till date — and possibly the highest single-day jump in any State — as the total case tally soared to 3,37,607. With over 280 deaths reported on Wednesday, the State’s total death toll stands at 12,556.

Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 1,04,678, with 1,310 new cases reported on Wednesday. Of these, only 23,393 are active. With 58 deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 5,875.

The State has reported a daily surge of more than 8,000 cases at least eight times in the last 12 days, with the previous high of 9,518 reported on July 19. Of the total case tally, 1,36,980 are active ones, said State Health Department officials. With 5,552 patients discharged on Wednesday, the cumulative recoveries till date has gone up to 1,87,769.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “The State’s recovery rate stands at 55.62%, while its case fatality rate is 3.72%.”

As per the State health department figures, Pune district reported a staggering surge of more than 3,000 cases and 57 fatalities as its total case tally surged to 63,351. Its death toll has reached 1,514. District administration officials said the number of active cases in the district was less than 21,000, with Pune’s recovery rate standing at more than 62%.

Aurangabad district, the hotspot in the Marathwada region, reported a record 27 deaths, as the district’s death toll climbed to 416. A big case spike of 348 took its total case tally to 10,629, of which 4,623 are active cases.

Thane district in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 29 deaths as its death toll rose to 875, while Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, which is under a strict lockdown, reported 16 fatalities to take its total death count to 53.

In the (MMR), Thane reported a big spike of 638 cases as the district’s total case tally surpassed the 29,000 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 485 new cases, taking its cumulative case tally to 19,466.

Navi Mumbai reported 340 new cases, taking its total case tally to 13,815. Raigad district reported a big surge of 299 cases as its total tally touched 6,889.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik and Jalgaon districts, both major hotbeds of the novel coronavirus, reported massive spikes. Nashik recorded 490 cases to take its total tally to 10,745 of which 4,544 were active. With seven deaths reported on Wednesday, the district’s death toll has reached 383.

Jalgaon reported 183 new cases and nine fatalities. Its total case tally stands at 8,138, of which 2,254 are active, while its death toll has shot to 429.

Ahmednagar district, after days of relatively low surges, reported a record spike of 441 cases as its total tally rose to 2,359, of which 1,315 are active cases. With six deaths, the district’s toll has risen to 44.

“Till date, of a total of 16,87,213 laboratory samples, 3,37,607 (20%) have tested positive. Nearly 44,000 samples were tested across the State on Wednesday,” said Dr. Awate.

Dr. Awate informed that presently, 8,58,121 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 44,975 were in institutional quarantine facilities.