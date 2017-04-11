New guards turn hospitals into fortresses

Ten days after nearly 700 armed guards of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) were roped in to man the city’s civic hospitals, the number of visits by relatives of patients has dipped, say hospital authorities. However, the deans of these hospitals have had to pacify visitors enraged at being denied entry.

“Visitors to public hospitals are not used to being turned away. We receive at least three complaints by angry visitors every day,” said Dr. Avinash Supe, dean of KEM Hospital in Parel. “But it is a good procedure to follow. Visitors will gradually become aware of the restrictions and abide by them.”

Dr. Supe said while one or two relatives would be allowed to accompany a patient, large groups would be denied entry into the premises. “No one can walk in without a valid pass or an out-patient department (OPD) case paper,” said Dr. Supe. KEM Hospital is now issuing colour-coded passes: blue for visitors’ entry, and red for entry into wards. Visitors to the OPD will be allowed entry, but they will have to later produce the case paper.

A senior doctor at the civic-run Nair Hospital said it was difficult to treat a patient while being surrounded by relatives. “They hinder movement of staff and create chaos,” he said. The State-run JJ Hospital in Byculla has allowed access to only two entry gates. Dr. T.P. Lahane, dean of JJ Hospital, said, “We have not had any incident of violence in the past, but it is good to tighten security as we have a vast campus.”

The MSSC guards took charge on April 1 after resident doctors went on a strike for a week to protest against attacks on them across the State. Trained by the police, the guards enjoy powers such as making arrests and using a weapon.

A resident doctor at Sion Hospital said, “Finally, passed are being issued for entry and unnecessary visitors are kept away. We hope the new rules are strictly adhered to and not forgotten after a few months.”

The demand to enhance the security was a long-standing one. In 2015, the chief of security at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai wrote to authorities demanding empty rifles to tackle problematic situations. “Besides unloaded weapons, we demanded police beat chowkies in every hospital. But the demands were not taken seriously,” the security in charge told The Hindu on condition of anonymity. He said, “Visitors do not fear safari-clad bouncers, but respect officers in khaki uniform. Our guards wore khaki uniforms and we asked authorities to supply empty rifles to drive fear into troublemakers.”

Of the 891 posts of security guards in hospitals in Mumbai, 387 lie vacant. When 794 extra guards were hired from Eagle security agency, their effectiveness was in question as it was the lowest bidder. While the civic body’s security guards were paid a minimum of ₹18,000 a month and the Eagle security guards’ salary started at ₹14,000. The monthly salary of the newly hired guards start at ₹24,000. The security-in-charge said, “The State had time and again promised to hire MSSC guards, but delayed the move as it was expensive. Hopefully, the security situation in hospitals will now change.”

Patient slashes doctor’s arm

A patient in an inebriated state slashed the forearm of a resident doctor at a KEM Hospital at 12.40 a.m. on Monday. Dr Tarun Shetty was attacked while stitching up the wound of the patient, Sunil Bhamre, in the emergency ward.

Bhamre suddenly picked up a surgical blade and slashed Dr. Shetty’s arm. Bhamre, who was arrested by the Bhoiwada police, said he attacked the doctor as he was made to wait for a long time for treatment despite being in severe pain.