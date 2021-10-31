New cheating case registered in Pune against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

Pune

31 October 2021 15:34 IST

The fresh case was registered at the Wanawadi police station in Pune in Maharashtra on October 30 night, an official said

The Pune police have registered a new case of cheating against Kiran Gosavi, one of the NCB witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, after a person came forward with a complaint against him, an official said on October 31.

The fresh case was registered at the Wanawadi police station in Pune in Maharashtra on October 30 night, he said.

Mr. Gosavi was arrested by the Faraskhana police in Pune in Maharashtra on October 28 in a 2018 case for allegedly cheating two persons by promising them jobs overseas and remanded police custody till November 5.

Another case was registered with Lashkar police station on October 29 after three persons filed a complaint, alleging that he duped them of ₹4 lakh by promising to provide them jobs in Malaysia in 2020.

On October 30 night, one more case was registered against Mr. Gosavi under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act following a complaint by a 45-year-old man from Hadapsar area in Pune, Wanawadi police station’s senior Inspector Deepak Lagad said.

As per police officials, the latest complainant accused Mr. Gosavi of cheating him of ₹1.45 lakh under the pretext of providing him a job in Malaysia.

When the complainant did not get the job, he approached Mr. Gosavi who then allegedly threatened him with a gun, they said.

Mr. Gosavi was apparently present when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with others upon alleged drug seizure.

His selfie and a video with Mr. Aryan Khan after the raid had gone viral.

Recently, another witness in the drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, told media persons that he had overheard Mr. Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone, after Mr. Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid on the cruise ship, about a demand of ₹25 crore and “to settle at ₹18 crore as they have to give ₹eight crore to Sameer Wankhede”.