New cases: State says a dozen, BMC 77

There was a dramatic dip in new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on Friday, with just 12 cases — the lowest the city has recorded this month — as per official State data.

However, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier on Friday evening showed the city had recorded 77 new cases and its total tally of coronavirus patients was now 2,120.

As per the State’s enumeration, the number of cases in the city had reached 2,085 and the death toll stood at 122. Friday, as per this data set, saw a 93% decline in new positive cases from the 177 reported on Thursday.

While the numbers compiled by the BMC and State have differed in the past few weeks, Friday’s difference of 65 cases appears to be the sharpest divergence yet, raising concerns on the consistency and accuracy of data provided by the State and civic health agencies (see graphic: Spot the difference).

Archana Patil of the Directorate of Health Services said the State collects data from civic bodies in the afternoon, resulting in the difference in numbers every day. “The remaining cases will reflect in tomorrow’s reports,” Ms. Patil said.

The five deaths reported in the city include a 40-year-old man with diabetes who succumbed at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, a 56-year-old woman with hypertension who died at Sion hospital a day after admission, and a 58-year-old man with hypertension who was admitted to Sion hospital. The two other victims did not have any ailments: a 61-year-old man, who was admitted to KEM Hospital on April 9, died on Thursday; and a 51-year-old man, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on April 14, died on Friday.

According to the BMC, 37 patients who had recovered were discharged on Friday. A total of 473 asymptomatic patients have been moved to COVID-19 care centres and placed in isolation. Among high- and low-risk contacts quarantined in the city, 57,700 are in home quarantine and 11,368 have completed their quarantine period. The BMC has said of the total cases, 1,158 were detected through contact tracing, containment measures, and screening at fever clinics.

The BMC also releases ward-wise distribution of positive cases every day. On Thursday, G South ward (Worli, Prabhadevi) had reported 388 cases, way more than E ward (Byculla, Agripada), which has 172 cases, and G North ward, including Dharavi, with 139 cases.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported five new cases: a 62-year-old trader at the APMC grain market (62), a 21-year-old nurse at DY Patil Hospital and three contacts of a bank manager at Diwale village in Airoli. The tally in NMMC has gone up to 59, and the death toll is four. Sector 4 in Vashi is no longer a containment zone as eight people infected in the area have recovered.

The grain market trader, a resident of Sector 18 in Sanpada, who complained of cough got himself tested on the advice of his daughter-in-law, who is a doctor. He is now admitted to SevenHills Hospital. Nilesh Veera, director of the grain market, said the trader had last visited the market on Saturday, a day before it was shut.

NMMC to trace contacts

NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We are trying to find out how he got infected. The L section of the market has been sealed. We are also testing his contacts. The nurse had treated a positive patient. The bank manager tested positive after his driver contracted the virus. His wife and two friends have tested positive.” The nurse, a resident of Sector 15 in Nerul will be quarantined.

Five new cases in PMC

Five people have tested positive in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). “Of the five, three are from Takka village in Panvel. Two of them are the contacts of an Ola driver who tested positive this week, while one is the licence holder of a general store. The fourth patient is from Kalundre village and used to travel to Bhandup daily as he is in the medical distribution business. The fifth is from Kamothe and one positive case from the rural area is of a woman from Srivardhan, who originally belongs to Worli,” said PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

He added, “Even as essential commodities are important, people dealing in them should maintain social distancing and take other precautions.” Under the PMC, there are now 31 positive cases within city limits and seven in rural areas, making it a total of 38 cases. Till now, four have recovered and one death has been reported. Of the 386 people tested, 321 were found to be negative and 27 reports are pending.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)