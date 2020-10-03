New cab aggregator starts pilot service in Mumbai

A new cab aggregator Darwin Platform Car Cab Trade Ltd (Darwin Platform Taxi), a subsidiary of Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC), has announced the introduction of its services on a pilot basis with over 200 cabs in Mumbai. The company is planning to expand its operations to other metros.

Darwin Platform Taxi will expand its full-fledged business for all travellers in Mumbai by November. Over 500 cabs will run on this platform by then. By the end of the current financial year, the company plans to expand its fleet to over 5,000 cabs in Mumbai and other big cities.

Ajay Harinath Singh, chairman and managing director, DPGC, said, “Darwin Platform Taxi would offer several unique features in the Indian market. Like other players, we are not looking at creating critical mass to sustain our services, but we will go a step further to offer handsome income to cab operators who would be associating with us.”

“Our Institutional and cross branding services would drive for our growth. We will also be looking at creating new customer segments from eateries, BPOs, call centres, and government institutions,” he said.

Rahul Ganpule, CEO, DPGC, said, “We have set our ambitious plan to provide a new experience to customers. With renewed energy, we would make a huge investment to replicate our pilot project in Mumbai in other metros and big cities.”