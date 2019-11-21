New book explores the new sach of Jammu & Kashmir

A book based on the lives of residents of Jammu & Kashmir before the removal of Article 370 was released in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The book, titled Sach Toh Yahi Hai, is a collection of eight short stories in Hindi that attempts to put forth the effect of the imposition of Articles 370 and 35A on the lives of people in the State.

Written by author and academic Dr. Asha Naithani Dayama, the book was launched at Sardar Patel Institute of Technology by iconic santoor player and Padma Shri awardee Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Others present at the occasion were choreographer Puneet J. Pathak, music composer Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Dr. Dayama’s daughter, actor Yashaswini.

‘The unspoken aspects’

“What I have written is not history, but talks about the aspect of Jammu & Kashmir which have not been spoken about in the world of literature. I have visited and lived with these people and from my personal experiences, I feel relieved that India got rid of an archaic law which was supposed to be temporary in the first place,” Dr. Dayama said.

Pandit Shiv Kumar, who hails from Jammu, said he could relate to the stories as described in the book. “The book is very reflective of what I have seen people go through before I left Jammu in the 1960’s,” he said.

Dr. Dayama said assigning a special status to Kashmir never bore any practical results. “The people who had migrated from West Pakistan could not acquire any property and were living the same anxiety they went through during the Partition even 70 years later. It is ironic how the refugees were acknowledged as citizens by the Indian Government, but were denied Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) by their own State,” she said.

The book also talks about the injustices suffered by the Valmiki Dalit and Gorkha communities of Kashmir.

“My interaction with these communities showed me the helplessness they felt. The Valmiki Dalit community was invited by the J&K government to work as sweepers, but was denied PRCs. The same happened with the Gorkhas, who had been living in the State since 1816,” she said.

‘Women denied rights’

Dr. Dayama said the State had also shockingly denied rights to women who had a PRC, because it came with a clause saying it was ‘valid until marriage’. “It was heartbreaking to see women being denied their rights if they chose to marry someone from outside J&K. It was my curiosity about the situation and the plight of the people, who have been pawns for political games, that moved me to write this book.”