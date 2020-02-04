Never dreamt of becoming CM, says Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said assuming the top post in the State was never his dream or ambition, but when he realised that the promise made to his father could not be fulfilled by staying with the BJP, he decided to accept the responsibility.

In an interview to Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Mr. Thackeray said Hindutva to him means honouring his word. Asked if he was an ‘accidental Chief Minister’, the Sena president said, “Maybe.”

On aligning with ideologically different parties like the NCP and Congress, Mr. Thackeray said such tie-ups were made earlier also, and asserted that the interest of the State and country was bigger than any ideology. “I was not new to political power as I have seen my father wield it since my childhood. What came unexpected was the chair of power (CM’s post),” he said.

The Sena snapped ties with BJP last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

In the interview on Monday, Mr. Thackeray said the Sena chief never accepted the post of power and he also never wished for it. Asked if he had shocked people by accepting the post of Chief Minister of an unlikely coalition, Mr. Thackeray said, “political shocks are of many kinds”. “Promises made are supposed to be fulfilled. There is sadness and anger of breaking a promise and then I had no option. I don’t know if the BJP has recovered from the shock. What did I ask for … moon or stars? I just reminded them about what was agreed upon,” he said.

Asked about him contesting elections, Mr. Thackeray, who is not a member of either the Legislative Assembly or Council, said, “In the next two-three months, I will take a decision on contesting polls. I will never run away from my responsibilities.” Hinting that he may take the Council route, the CM said, “For (getting elected to) Assembly, somebody will have to resign. I will take the decision without hurting anyone.” He also said his government would work towards resolving the dispute of “Karnataka occupied Maharashtra”.