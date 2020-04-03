Netflix contributes $1m to film producers guild fund for daily wage film workers

Netflix announced on Friday that it would contribute $1 million (approximately ₹7.5 crore) to the Producers Guild of India’s relief fund set up on March 18 to provide financial assistance to daily wage workers who have been most affected by the shutdown of film, television and over-the-top productions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In India, Netflix has also committed up to four weeks of pay for all core below-the-line crew who were scheduled to work on Netflix productions in the country.

Last month, Netflix announced a $100 million fund to help with hardship in the creative community across the world. While most of the fund is pledged towards supporting the hardest hit workers on Netflix productions around the world, $15 million of the fund will go to third parties and non-profits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where Netflix has a large production base. Netflix’s $1 million contribution to the Producers Guild of India Relief Fund is part of this $15million fund.

“We’re grateful to be working with the Producers Guild of India to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film production — from electricians to carpenters, hair and makeup artists to spot boys. Crews in India have always been vital to Netflix’s success and now we want to do our part and help those who most need support in these unprecedented times,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

“In the past month with all productions grinding to a halt, thousands of daily wage earners associated with the Indian film and TV industry have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight. I am proud of and thankful to the entire fraternity for contributing to the fund we have created to support our colleagues at this difficult time. We value Netflix’s generous commitment to this fund and their resolve to help those who need our help the most,” said Mr. Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India.