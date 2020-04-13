Nerul man dies; CISF officer’s wife positive

A 66-year-old man from Nerul, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, died on Sunday, while Navi Mumbai and Panvel cities both reported four positive cases each. In Uran in rural Panvel, meanwhile, two tested positive, including the wife of a CISF officer.

The Nerul resident had contracted the virus after coming in touch with a 72-year-old positive patient who died last week. The 66-year-old had severe respiratory issues, and lived in the vicinity of the 72-year-old.

Meanwhile, in Uran while one patient is the wife of a CISF officer, the other is a civilian whose travel history is being traced. “The CISF officer has also been tested and his reports are awaited. He works at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust,” Dattatrey Nawale, sub-divisional officer, said.

Of the four people who tested positive in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, two are from Airoli and the others from Nerul.

One of the Airoli patients works as bank manager in Chembur and is suspected to have contracted the infection there. The other, an employee of a private company in Panvel, had himself tested after a driver of the company was found to be positive.

Among the Nerul patients, one had travelled to Sangli with his family before the lockdown. After he started facing respiratory issues, he returned in an ambulance on March 20 and got admitted to Apollo Hospital. On Sunday, he tested positive. The other patient from Nerul is the brother of the doctor from Bhatia Hospital who was found to be positive on Saturday.

“All contacts of the positive cases have been tested and their reports are pending,” a health officer from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.

Of the four patients in Panvel city, one had returned from Singapore on March 20, and has tested positive 22 days after his return. “This means that 14 days’ quarantine may not be enough. We have been telling everyone 28 days of quarantine is necessary. All 1,700 people who had been quarantined for 14 days have now been asked to be home quarantined for 14 more,” Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.

The other cases in Panvel city are a ward boy from NMMC General Hospital and two patients with many health issues. The two are being treated at the sub-district hospital in Panvel, Mr. Deshmukh said.

The total positive cases under NMMC is now 39. Twelve patients have recovered till date, while three died. Under the PMC, 28 have tested positive, including six from rural Panvel. Four patients have recovered while one died.