Nerul man cheated of ₹1.15 lakh on promise of job with airline

The Nerul police have booked a conman for allegedly cheating a 24-year-old man, who was in search of a job in the aviation sector, by posing as an executive of the job search portal Monster.

A resident of Sector 6 in Nerul, the victim has completed a diploma in aviation hospitality after graduating from a hotel management course. “As I was looking for a job in the airline industry I checked for vacancies on job portals and uploaded my resume. On April 1, I received a call from a person named Alok Verma, who claimed to be a senior manager at Monster, that I had been selected for an interview with IndiGo,” he said.

The complainant appeared for an online test and a telephonic interview. “They asked me to pay different amounts at various stages. In total, I paid ₹1.15 lakh,” the man said. The money was deposited into accounts in the name of Surendra Singh and Dhiraj Bhola Singh in Union Bank of India as charges for document verification, security service, insurance and the interview.

More money sought

On April 8, the man received an appointment letter from monsterjobsindia@outlook.in for a position in air ticketing with IndiGo. “They told me there is no training programme in Mumbai, so I opted for Lucknow. They said the training would cost ₹1 lakh and I would have to pay half the amount. Since they demanded more money, I told them to cancel my appointment and refund what I had paid,” he said.

When there was no refund, the complainant approached the Nerul police and filed a case on June 27. “The accused had created an email id which looked like that of Monster. The fact that they used another domain to create the account shows it was a fake id created for the purpose of cheating people,” police inspector Bhaguji Auti said. Mr. Verma has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the IT Act.

In April, a 25-year-old senior analyst at a BPO was cheated of ₹2.75 lakh on the promise of a job in Infosys, Accenture or Wipro. She had received a call from a woman claiming to be from the helpdesk of Monster. The accused in the case are still at large.