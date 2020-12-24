Neral murder case: couple killed Worli resident also for money

Navi Mumbai

Investigations into a murder case in Neral where a banker was killed and then his body was chopped by a couple have revealed that the crime was committed also for money as the call centre run by the accused had shut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victim, Sushilkumar Sarnaik (31), a relationship manager with a private bank and a resident of Worli, had gone missing on December 12 after he left home in the afternoon. He had told his mother that he was going on an overnight trip with colleagues.

His murder came to light after his body parts were found in two suitcases along the railway tracks at Matheran on December 16. Using CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused couple — Charles Nadar (41) and Saloni Nadar (31) — on December 17.

During the initial probe, it was found that Sarnaik was murdered as he frequently talked ill about Ms. Nadar’s character. “In further investigations, we learnt that the accused who ran a call centre at Badlapur had to shut it down owing to the lockdown caused by the pandemic, and the other motive to kill the banker was to take money from his account,” Anil Gherdikar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karjat, said.

After the murder, Ms. Nadar, using Sarnaik’s phone, changed his ATM pin on the banking app and then used the ATM card at Badlapur to withdraw ₹80,000. Later, the couple went to Bhayender and purchased gold worth ₹60,000 using the victim’s credit card.

Mr. Nadar’s sister is based in the U.S. while his brother is in Canada. He claimed that they both helped him financially during the pandemic but he needed more money and hence the murder was planned. The couple has a three-year-old daughter who was asked to sit in the bedroom while the duo killed Sarnaik and then chopped the body.

“The bad intention of Sarnaik towards Ms. Nadar and the need for money were the motives for the crime. Sarnaik was drugged through a spiked drink and then his head was severed first,” Mr. Gherdikar said.

The accused are in custody of the Neral police till Thursday while their daughter is with Ms. Nadar’s sister.