Neral couple arrested for killing friend, dumping body near tracks

Navi Mumbai

19 December 2020 00:55 IST

A couple from Neral in Karjat were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering and dumping the chopped body of a 33-year-old man from Worli. The accused have been identified as Charles Nadar (41) and his wife Salomi (31).

“On Wednesday, we received a call about someone finding a piece of human body near railway tracks in Neral. When our team reached the spot, we found two suitcases of chopped human body,” Anil Gherdikar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karjat, said.

The police later obtained CCTV footage and found a suspect who dumped the suitcases. “We traced the address of Mr. Nadar to Rajbag in Neral and arrested him. On interrogation, he revealed the details,” Mr. Gherdikar said.

The deceased was identified as Sushil Kumar Sarnaik, a senior relationship manager at a private bank. He and the Nadar family were friends for 10 years. On some Saturdays, Sarnaik used to visit the couple for partying at their home.

On December 12, he had gone again for the party and during the course, he spoke ill about Ms. Salomi’s character which irked Mr. Nadar. He attacked Sarnaik with a sickle on his neck.

“After he was dead, the accused couple kept the body in the hall of their house and over the next two days chopped the body into 11 pieces using a stone cutter. They then wrapped the pieces with plastic and paper, and stored in two suitcases. In order to avoid suspicion caused by the foul smell, they spread smoke in the house by lighting materials used for rituals. Then they dumped the suitcases near Neral railway tracks behind the car shed on Tuesday,” Mr. Gherdikar said.

Sarnaik, who was working at the Grant Road branch, had gone missing from Takshashila building at Gandhi Nagar in Worli on December 12, following which his mother lodged a missing person’s complaint. Sarnaik had told his mother that he was going for a picnic with his colleagues.

Mr. Nadar ran a call centre in Bhayander which has been shut since the lockdown. Both the accused are in police custody till December 22.