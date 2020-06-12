‘Need urgent steps to decongest big cities’

India must take urgent steps to decongest its big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, stressing that the worst kind of living conditions in places like Dharavi can be improved by sprucing up infrastructure elsewhere and relocating some businesses.

“What type of a problem are we facing now in Mumbai… It is surrounded by the sea from three sides and there’s nowhere to expand. I met the leather industry from Dharavi yesterday who have an annual turnover of ₹1.45 lakh crore of which ₹85,000 crore is from the domestic market,” said Mr. Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

‘Provide better housing’

“I suggested to them we can shift the leather cluster from Dharavi to Thane district, help people shift out of Dharavi into better housing options. That can improve the situation in Dharavi as well,” he pointed out, stressing there is immense pressure on cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru that need decongestion.

“People are already fed up… Wipro chairman Azim Premji was talking about people requiring two and a half hours to get to work and another two and a half hours to come back,” Mr. Gadkari said, after unveiling a report on ‘Jobs, Growth and Sustainability: A New Social Contract for India’s Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery.’

‘Improving infrastructure’

The government, he said, is working to complete a Mumbai-Delhi expressway in three years that will make it possible for a car to cover the distance in twelve hours, and trucks would take 26 hours. Many businesses can use the improved infrastructure and relocate to places along the corridor that can offer a better quality of life.

The crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good opportunity to rethink cities and slums, said Naushad Forbes, former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry and co-chairman of Forbes Marshall, who was also present at the launch the report co-produced by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

“Our cities have slums and very affluent housing, we don’t have graded options in between the two. We need to redevelop and decongest our cities,” Mr. Forbes said, recalling a recent conversation he had with Abhijit Banerjee (Nobel prize winner for Economics)

Enhance FSI: Forbes

“The FSI (Floor Space Index) norms in our cities are the lowest in any major country. If we enhance the FSI by a factor of five to 10, the quality of life will improve,” Mr. Forbes said.