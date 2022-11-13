Need to sensitise doctors and judges in dealing with rape cases: Retd. HC judge

She was talking at a conference ‘Negotiating Spaces, Looking Back. Looking Forward – Rape Law Reforms in India’, organised by Majlis

Retired Justice of the Bombay High Court Sadhana Jadhav on Saturday spoke about sensitising doctors and judges while dealing with cases of rape and sexual assault in women and children.

She was talking at a day-long conference titled, ‘Negotiating Spaces, Looking Back. Looking Forward – Rape Law Reforms in India’, organised by Majlis, a non-governmental organisation that provides social and legal support to women and children who are victims of sexual and domestic violence.

The session ‘Judicial Expectation of Clinching Evidence’ was chaired by Audrey Dmello, director of Majlis who runs a survivor support programme called RAHAT. Senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Rebecca John said most of the rape cases today were either under-investigated or over-investigated like the Tarun Tejpal case (a former journalist raped his young colleague in 2013). She spoke about how forensic evidence was not scientific proof in many rape cases, and the extent to which the courts relied on a DNA report. “Typically, the testimony of the complainant should be enough but the court always adds a prefix to it, ‘sterling testimony’”, she added.

Dr. Amar Jesani, co-founder of the Forum for Medical Ethics Society, had quoted Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud’s recent observation, “Anyone who conducts the two-finger test in sexual assault cases will be guilty of misconduct.” “What about the misconduct on the part of the police and the judges,” he had asked.

Justice Jadhav stated, “If we need sensitisation of judges, we also need sensitisation of doctors...When a rape victim comes to court with a complaint, it is not erroneous on the part of the court to ask for corroborating evidence..” she said.

Retired Justice Prabha Sridevan of the Madras High Court spoke on the ‘Notions of an Ideal Victim’ and said, “Ideal victim is an oxymoron.” She questioned, “Are all police officers and judges identifying themselves with the accused...? Why do they want an ideal victim..? She exclaimed, “We need to target children from class one to five, they need to learn the language of equality.”

Farah Naqvi, co-founder of Nirantar, a NGO working in the field of gender and education highlighted the need to codify rape cases in a conflict situation, as a hate crime.

Ms. Naqvi also mentioned the incidents where the homes and livelihood of those belonging to a community were bulldozed in different parts of the country by the government and said, “Today the victims are turned into perpetrators and are in jail.”