‘Need to create a safer environment for children’

Children being made to work, their educational opportunities, and issues relating to abuse and health were the focus of a panel discussion recently.

Experts and representatives of child rights commissions from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat participated in the discussion, organised by Child Rights and You (CRY).

Dr. Seema Vyas, secretary, Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), stressed on budgetary investments that need to be made in the education sector. She also talked about enabling teachers to be effective educators.

“Education needs to be more inclusive, especially for children with learning disabilities. It is also crucial to make reproductive and sexual education an important part of the curriculum,” she said.

The panel also discussed the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2017 data. According to the statistics, Maharashtra is the fourth highest in terms of the number of working children between five and 14 years and the third highest with respect to the number of crimes against children.

Santosh Shinde, a member of MSCPCR, brought up the issue of child protection and child abuse. “Child safety is the necessity of our times and it is crucial that we, as a society and as individuals, work towards creating a safer environment for our children. Creating a robust child protection system and strengthening it is the responsibility of every institution,” he said.

A brief discussion revolved around the lack of nutritional requirements of children. The panellists cited studies, according to which 50% of pregnant women and children under five years suffer from anaemia in the State, while 34% of under five children suffer from long-term undernutrition.

Kreeanne Rabadi, regional director, CRY, said, “The consultative exercise was undertaken so that policy provisions are made more compatible to address the realities related to children in the country, to capture best practices and address any gaps in the current National Policy for Children.” The inputs will be collated and submitted to the stakeholders and policymakers or influencers, particularly the Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Ms. Rabadi said.