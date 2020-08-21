Need stricter norms to curb inflammatory social media posts: HC tells Maharashtra govt.

Court says freedom of expression should not be used to sow seeds of hatred and create disharmony among religious communities

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it is high time the Maharashtra government tightened rules to deal with inflammatory social media posts.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a criminal petition filed by one Imran Khan, through advocate Vivek Shukla. Mr. Khan sought the court to direct the State authorities to delete a video uploaded by Abu Faizal, a supporter of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, and permanently block him from using social media platforms such as YouTube, Google and Facebook.

While disposing of the plea, the Bench said, “We wish to observe that the people may exercise some degree of restraint on their liberty of free speech and expression, particularly during these testing times. The right cannot be exercised to sow seeds of hatred and create disharmony among religious communities. Since inflammatory posts/messages have the potential of disturbing public peace and tranquillity, strong action ought to be taken against those responsible to uphold the high values aimed at by the Constitution.”

The 22 page judgment said, “In a secular country like India, the citizens of different religions should feel assured that they can live in peace with persons practising other religions. Regrettably, a trend is clearly discernible that in the name of exercise of a right, the liberty of free speech is being abused with bad faith. The freedom that Article 19(1) (a) (freedom of speech and expression) guarantees to every citizen should be exercised rationally and in an orderly manner for legitimate exercises, including fair and constructive criticism as well as for upholding the preambular promise of securing fraternity, assuring the dignity of every individual and the unity and integrity of India.”

The Bench noted, “The framers of our Constitution visualised a stable society providing sufficient scope for exercise of the right to free speech and expression. However, those exercising such a right must not remain oblivious that the exercise cannot rise above national interest and the interest of society. In the guise of exercising the right, no form of insult to any group or community disrupting public order ought to ensue. Notwithstanding the provisions of law in vogue, it is time that the State introduces a regime of conduct with stricter norms but satisfying the test of reasonableness, to deal with rapid rise of absolutely avoidable, uncalled for and unwarranted inflammatory posts/messages on social media.”