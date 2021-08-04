Nearly 7,500 recoveries in Maharashtra

State records 6,126 new COVID-19 cases; sharp rise in fatalities with 195 deaths

Maharashtra’s recoveries continued apace with as many as 7,436 patients being discharged as against 6,126 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the State’s active case tally has dipped to 72,810.

However, a sharp rise in fatalities was seen with 195 deaths taking the cumulative death toll to 1,33,410. The case fatality rate stands at 2.1%. The total cases have reached 63,27,194, while total recoveries have risen to 61,17,560, with the recovery rate standing at 96.69%.

Pune reported more than 900 new cases taking its tally to 10,93,032, while 22 deaths pushed the toll over 18,350. As per district authorities, the active case tally has crossed 10,000.

359 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 359 new cases to take its tally to 7,36,016, while active cases have risen again to 5,034. Nine fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,920.

Ahmednagar reported more than 800 cases and 17 deaths, taking its total cases to 2,89,437, of whom 5,942 are active. Its cumulative death toll has risen to 6,230.

Kolhapur reported more than 400 new cases, taking its tally to 1,95,889. The active cases declined to 4,771. As many as 22 deaths saw the death toll rise to 5,559.

Satara reported 783 new cases and 24 deaths to take the tally to 2,21,117 of whom 6,764 are active, while the toll climbed to 5,325. Neighbouring Sangli reported 891 new cases and 13 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,87,241, with the active cases rising to 7,456, while its total death toll reached 5,113.

“Of a total of 4,87,44,201 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,27,194 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.98%) have returned positive, with over 2.12 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.