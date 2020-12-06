Nearly 7,500 more recoveries, 4,757 new cases in Maharashtra

40 more deaths in State; recovery rate rises to 93.04%; over 800 cases in Mumbai

The trend of recoveries outpacing cases continued with as many as 7,486 patients discharged across Maharashtra on Sunday as opposed to 4,757 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total case tally now stands at 18,52,266, with the number of active cases dipping further to 80,079.

The cumulative recoveries have reached 17,23,370, with the State’s recovery rate rising to 93.04%. Forty deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 47,734.

“Of a total of 1,12,73,705 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,52,266 (case positivity rate of 16.43%) have returned positive, with over 68,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.58%.

Over 650 cases in Pune

Pune district reported more than 650 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,57,911, while three deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,571.

As per the district administration figures, the active case figure has dipped slightly to 10,920, while its recovery rate incrementally rose to 94.44%.

Mumbai city reported 813 new cases to take its total case load to 2,86,053, of which 14,051 are active. Fourteen fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,896.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 490 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,16,606, of which 4,585 are currently active. Five more deaths took the total death toll to 3,041.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths as its cumulative death toll remained constant at 1,692. As many as 159 fresh cases saw the tally rise to 53,300, of which 2,025 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 48 cases and a single death as the district’s reported cases reached 48,918, of which just 396 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,724.

Kolhapur reported just 20 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 48,644, of which just 135 are active ones. The total death toll remained constant 1,654.

Spike in Nashik

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 400 cases and just one death as its total case tally reached 107,623, of which 2,599 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,744.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported a little over 40 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 55,306, of which only 1,158 are active, while its cumulative death toll stood at 1,422.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 5,56,085 people across the State were in home quarantine and 5,903 were in institutional quarantine facilities.