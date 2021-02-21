Nearly 7,000 fresh cases in State

Pune

21 February 2021 23:47 IST

Biggest spike in nearly 3 months; active cases touch 52,956

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — its biggest spike in nearly three months — as its active case tally breached the 50,000-mark to reach 52,956. A week ago, the tally stood a little over 35,000.

The surge was notable in Mumbai city and Pune, Nagpur and Amravati districts, which contributed the maximum cases to take the total case tally to 21,00,884. Thirty-five fatalities pushed the death toll to 51,788. With just 2,417 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the tally of recoveries stood at 19,94,947. The State’s recovery rate has dipped to 94.96% and the case fatality rate stands at 2.47%.

Pune reported more than 1,000 new cases yet again to take its total case tally to 4,00,426. As per the State Health Department figures, six deaths were reported as the death toll reached 8,034. However, as per the district authorities, the toll has touched 9,180, while the active case tally has surged past the 5,500 mark.

921 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 921 cases, taking its total case tally to 3,19,918, of which 5,859 are active. Six more fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,446.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 750 new cases yet again, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,44,813, of which 6,797 are currently active. Two deaths saw the total death toll rise to 3,464.

Amravati saw a massive spike of more than 850 cases, taking its total tally to 30,610, of which 5,229 are active. Six deaths saw the death toll rise to 432.

Yavatmal reported 96 cases, taking its total to 17,128, of which 905 are active. A single death was reported from the district as its total death toll stood at 472. Buldhana reported 216 fresh cases but no deaths. Its total case tally stands at 16,612, of which 1,553 are active, while the total death toll remains at 254.

In western Maharashtra, cases remained relatively in check. Satara reported a single death, while 53 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 57,920, of which 959 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,837.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 39 cases and zero deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 51,186, of which only 490 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,790. Kolhapur reported just 21 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 49,468, of which just 229 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,674.

“Of 1,57,20,259 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,00,884 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.36%) have returned positive, with over 68,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

A total of 2,42,563 people across the State are in home quarantine and 1,732 are in institutional quarantine facilities.