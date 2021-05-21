Nearly 45,000 more recoveries in State

Pune

21 May 2021 23:38 IST

Active case tally dips to 3.67 lakh; Mumbai reports 1,415 fresh COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 44,493 recoveries as opposed to a spike of 29,644 COVID-19 cases as its active case tally dipped to 3,67,121.

Over 1,250 deaths were added, of which 555 occurred last week. Of these, 369 were recorded over the last 48 hours, while over 700 had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department figures. The total toll has now risen to 86,618.

Despite a drop in cases in the urban pockets of Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Nashik, at least 10 districts in Maharashtra’s rural hinterland, including Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, Satara, Sangli among others continue to show an upward trend.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, along with Chief Minister Thackeray, called a meeting in Mumbai to discuss why the lockdown was not working in these areas.

While the total case tally has reached 55,27,092, cumulative recoveries have risen to 50,70,801, with the recovery rate rising to 91.74%.

“Of 3,24,41,776 laboratory samples tested thus far, 55,27,092 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 17.04%) have returned positive, with over 2.87 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had risen to 1.57%.

Pune reported more than 4,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,92,671. As per State Health Department figures, 91 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 11,015. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped below 60,000, while the death toll has reached 15,853.

Mumbai reported 1,415 new cases to take its tally to 6,94,200, while active cases have dipped to 28,579. As many as 59 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,464.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 950 cases as its total case tally reached 4,84,346, of whom 19,745 are active, while 24 deaths pushed the death toll to 6,363.

Satara reported 1,790 cases and 23 deaths, taking its total cases to 1,44,152, of whom 17,513 are active. Its death toll has risen to 2,694.

Kolhapur reported 28 deaths and more than 1,200 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,055 and its total cases reached 96,492, of whom 14,406 are active.

Solapur reported 39 deaths and more than 1,600 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,677 and the total cases reached 1,51,533, of whom 18,881 are active.

Osmanabad in Marathwada reported 1,812 cases and 22 deaths, taking the total cases to 54,015, of whom 7,240 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,220.

Amravati in Vidarbha reported 13 deaths and nearly 1,000 new cases, taking its total cases to 83,951, of whom 9,927 are active. Its total death toll has risen to 1,276.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 1,200 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,76,199, of whom 16,618 are active, while 16 deaths pushed its total death toll to 4,222.