Nearly 4,000 more recoveries, 2,886 new cases in Maharashtra

52 more fatalities; active cases dip to 45,622; spike of 527 cases in Mumbai

Recoveries continued to outpace cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, with as many as 3,980 COVID-19 patients being discharged as opposed to 2,886 new cases. With 52 more fatalities, the State’s death toll has climbed to 50,634.

The total case tally has breached the 20 lakh mark to reach 20,00,878, while the active case tally has dipped to 45,622. The cumulative recoveries has crossed 19 lakh to reach 19,03,408. The State’s recovery rate now stands at 95.13% and the case fatality rate is 2.53%.

Pune reported over 450 new cases to take its tally to 3,83,428. Seven deaths saw the toll rise to 7,885. As per the district administration, the active case tally stands at 4,960, while the recovery rate is 96.30%. Mumbai city reported 527 new cases to take its case tally to 3,04,653, of which just 6,669 are active. Ten fatalities saw the city’s death toll climb to 11,278.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s case tally to 1,33,138, of which 4,242 are currently active. Five deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,318.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported two deaths while 70 fresh cases saw the tally rise to 55,826, of which just 707 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,799. Neighbouring Sangli reported 12 cases and no deaths. The district’s tally reached 50,666, of which 472 are active. Its toll stands at 1,778.

Kolhapur reported just 23 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 49,030, of which just 172 are active. The toll stands at 1,670.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 200 cases and two fatalities as its total case tally reached 119,741, of which 1,262 are active. Its toll stands at 1,972. Jalgaon reported 65 new cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 57,107, of which 492 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,470.

“Of 1,40,19,188 laboratory samples tested so far, 20,00,878 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.27%) have returned positive, with over 62,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. A total of 2,12,023 people across the State are in home quarantine and 1,936 are in institutional quarantine facilities.