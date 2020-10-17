NDRF units to stay stationed in worst-hit areas

State govt. urged to provide immediate relief of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers

With western Maharashtra and Marathwada acutely hit by intense showers of the retreating monsoon, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be stationed in Pandharpur, Solapur and Baramati for the next few days in anticipation of more heavy rainfall.

Urging Pune division authorities to remain vigilant for the possibility of more showers in the next 48 hours, Mr. Pawar directed them to conduct an immediate inquiry into the massive crop damage suffered by farmers owing to the retreating monsoon. He also asked them to assess the damage to houses and other property in Solapur, Pune and other districts as well.

“The administration must ensure that basic facilities are provided to all stranded citizens. Officials must take immediate action to restore the lives of the citizens in the worst-hit areas like Solapur, Pandharpur, and Baramati among others,” said Mr. Pawar, while reviewing the excess rainfall situation with authorities from the administration as well as elected representatives.

According to authorities, more than 40,000 persons from 10,000 families in the Pune division (which comprises Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts) have been evacuated to safer zones, while 29 pople, of whom eight are missing, have lost their lives till now. More than 1,000 livestock have died, swept away by the floodwaters, while more than 87,000 hectares of crop land have been afflicted in the division.

In Pune, the situation is particularly grim for farmers in Baramati, Daund, Junnar and Ambegaon tehsils, where the departing rains have ravaged thousands of hectares of paddy, pulses, potato and other crops.

In Latur district in Marathwada, the estimated losses are even more severe with 2.10 lakh hectares of kharif crops, particularly soybean, having been destroyed by unrelenting showers.

Farmer leader and All-India Kisan Sabha State Secretary Dr. Ajit Nawale said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should announce an immediate relief of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers.

“Instead of waiting for the long panchnama process (to assess losses incurred by a farmer), the Revenue Department authorities must immediately give an aid of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers,” said Dr. Nawale.

While there was a relative lull in the rains on Friday, a number of villages in Solapur and Sangli districts continued to be half-submerged in water. In Sangli city, rainwater entered more than 3,000 houses.

Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti also demanded substantial primary aid to farmers while remarking that if the State government failed to do so, then farmers would have no choice but to borrow loans at high interest rates from private moneylenders.