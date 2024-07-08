NDRF team rescues 49 people stranded due to heavy rain at resorts in Thane

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 49 people on Sunday morning who were stranded in two different resorts located next to each other in Vasind village, Shahapur taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra.

NDRF inspector, Susant Kumar Sethi carried out the rescue operation with a team of 32 members.

“We reached the site at 8.15am as it is 45 km away from NDRF Thane headquarters and heavy traffic on the road caused a bit of delay. All the 49 people were safe inside two resorts located next to each other. Due to heavy rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday, the water level at the resort’s parking area, which is low-lying, had risen to 6 ft and the water level on the road leading towards it was 4ft. Since the resort was built at a certain height, the water could not enter inside the resort, so the people stuck there were safe. We used boats and life jackets to reach there and rescue all the people. The rescue operation was over by 11.45am and the families were sent back to their respective homes safely,” he said.

🚨 Team 5 rescue operation ongoing. Due to the flood of River Basta, water has entered the resort near the river in Shahapur (Thane). Around 150 people are currently trapped. Rescue operations are underway to evacuate them safely. #Shahapur#FloodRescue#StaySafepic.twitter.com/YLAlyaOmBw — 5 NDRF PUNE (@5Ndrf) July 7, 2024

The rescued people were from Mumbai city and had booked the resorts for a weekend with their children, family and friends.

A similar incident was reported from Usgaon village, Vasai tehsil of Palghar district where 16 agriculture workers were stuck from 11 a.m. when water in Tansa lake rose 20-30 ft, informed NDRF inspector, Iswardar Mate from NDRF Pune team. The team was appointed to Palghar from June 15 till August 31 for monsoon rescue task.

The team rescued three children, eight women and five men.

“We received the information at 12.50pm and we reached the spot at 1.30pm with a team of 31 NDRF members. In the morning when they went to work in the agriculture land, they had crossed the lake by foot but from 9am there was heavy rainfall and the water level in the lake rose upto 30 ft. With the help of 2 boats with each carrying 10 jackets, we recused all the 16 people within 30 minutes,” Mr. Mate said.