NDRF, BMC teams rescue residents stuck in water

Living in close proximity to the Mithi river once again spelled doom for residents of Bail Bazaar in Kurla as water rose to five feet and entered houses on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to rush a team to the area to assist the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers with rescue efforts. An NDRF officer said, “The narrow lanes were inundated and we had to be careful while rescuing children and senior citizens. Ropes were used to demarcate safe paths and boats were used in areas where it was impossible to wade through the water.”

Shelter for passengers

The officer said the NDRF team will be on standby in light of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for the next 24 hours. The NDRF also provided shelter to stranded passengers at Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar and Bandra stations. Earlier, two NDRF teams from Pune were moved to Panvel following incessant rainfall across Raigad district.

Thane waterlogged

The arterial Ghodbunder Road in Thane was among the worst affected on Wednesday. Water rose to alarming levels at Mulund toll plaza, Kajupada and Gaimukh junction, preventing vehicles, both public and private, from plying.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) suspended Volvo bus services between Thane and Borivali, which is used by thousands of commuters every day. A TMC officer said, “Ghodbunder Road was slowly opened for traffic by 7 p.m. after water started receding. Traffic and civic officials have been deployed on the road.”

Meanwhile, Drishti Lifeguards in an advisory on Wednesday requested people to refrain from heading to the beach and rocky areas off Mumbai for the next 48 hours due to rough weather conditions.

Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd was appointed by the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade in January 2019 to provide lifeguarding services and manage beach safety at the six popular beaches along the Mumbai coast. Girgaum, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai witness high footfall. Lifeguards will be present on the beaches till 10 p.m. and will advise people on how to safely immerse Ganapatis.

“However, in view of prevailing rough seas conditions, visitors and devotees are strongly advised against venturing into the sea. As the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning with heavy to very heavy rains expected in parts of Maharashtra, Drishti strongly advises people to avoid wading in the sea and avoid rocky areas and cliffs on the shoreline. These are very slippery during monsoon season and also wave height, intensity and frequencies are very high and one can easily get washed out,” the agency said.

Heavy rainfall with high speed winds is likely to occur over the next few days with wave swells rising to 3.5 metres and 4.3 metres. The State will also witness thundershowers. Drishti has a team of 124 trained lifeguards who are deployed across the six beaches. Drishti said that it monitors sea conditions on a daily basis and keeps a close tab on the weather.