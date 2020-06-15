NDMA team to visit Raigad district tomorrow

A six-member team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will visit Raigad district on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga.

The team, headed by IAS officer Ramesh Kumar Ganta, will reach the district around 10 a.m. “We have faced damage to the forest, houses, shops, farms and electrical infrastructure. We have planned a route for them along places in Alibaug, Shrivardhan and Murud,” Raigad resident deputy collector Padmashri Bainade said.

Electricity supply to 1,100 of the 1,976 villages (more than 55%) in Raigad has now been restored, District Collector and District Magistrate Nidhi Choudhari told The Hindu. “Supply to all tehsil headquarters, except in Shrivardhan, has been restored. We hope to restore the supply to the Shrivardhan tehsil headquarters by Tuesday. The panchnama of all damaged houses has been done, while that of farms, shops, fisheries is under way. Electricity supply to 4.25 lakh of 6.02 lakh consumers has been restored,” she said.

Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary (energy), and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) officers visited the district on Monday to assess the work being done to restore supply.

Anil Kamble, chief public relations officer of MSEDCL, said, “Electricity supply to 6.38 lakh consumers from Pen, Alibaug, Panvel rural, Roha, Murud, Pali, Mangaon, Tala, Poladpur, Mahad, Goregaon, Shrivardhan, Mhasla, Karjat, Khopoli and Khalapur, was affected due to the cyclone that hit on June 3.”