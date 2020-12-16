Mumbai

NCPA-Citibank offer music scholarships

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in partnership with Citibank has offered scholarships for vocal and percussion musicians. Candidates in the 18 to 35 age group can apply till January 15, 2021.

“We hope to help the younger generation in their musical pursuit. We are looking forward to entries in large numbers from across the country” said Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, head, programming, Indian Music, NCPA.

Candidates who are beneficiaries of other music scholarship/grant during April 2021 to March 2022 will not be eligible to apply.

Candidates have been asked to send their applications via email to ncpascholarships@gmail.com. For more details they can call up 8591064547 (Monday to Friday 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.).

