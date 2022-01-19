NCP tries to woo young voters ahead of BMC polls

Mumbai

19 January 2022 02:49 IST

The party has kicked off with film shows, youth mobile app and a carnival in colleges across Maharashtra

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) polls, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has started connecting with the youth by developing a mobile application and a youth carnival for students across Maharashtra.

Last month, popular Tamil movie Jai Bhim was screened in the Mumbai suburban area of Vikhroli. Nitin Deshmukh, NCP youth working president representing that ward said, “I decided to show this movie in Hindi to everyone in my ward as the movie highlights atrocities on minorities like Dalits and yet is an inspiration to them.”

After the film was appreciated by the local residents there, State president of NCP Yuvati Congress Aditi Nalawade decided to broadcast the film in theatres across Mumbai Suburban.

Advertising

Advertising

She said, “we have decided to connect with the youth. The movie is expected to air in about 50 theatres starting from January 26. This initiative is being taken not only keeping the upcoming BMC elections in mind, but also for the Mahanagar Palika elections and for the 27 Zilla Parishads due soon. The entire plan commenced from the founder Sharad Pawar’s birthday on December 12.”

The party also launched a mobile application called ‘NCP Youth’ for iphone and android users.

The App has a chat box for common public to connect with their ward representatives, Members of Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament of the party.

The App also shows all the activities on various social media platforms of the party in English, Marathi and Hindi.

Other than being accessible to all those who have a smart phone, the party also flagged a youth carnival in colleges across Maharashtra in the last week of December.

Shows suspended

The festival had stage performances, duet singing, ramp walks and several competitions. Due to the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases the activities of the Carnival are currently suspended.

Ms. Nalawade said, “All these activities help connect with the youth not just online but also offline”.