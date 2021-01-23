NCP to launch outreach campaign to boost base

First phase of drive will begin on Jan. 28

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday announced it would be launching a public outreach campaign aimed at expanding the party’s support base.

Irrigation Minister and NCP State president Jayant Patil said the first phase of the campaign will begin on January 28 and office-bearers will cover 3,000 km over the next 17 days to interact with party officials and workers. Mr. Patil said Vidarbha and Khandesh (north Maharashtra) will be covered in the first phase.

The party will assess the political situation in 14 districts in these two regions and 82 Assembly constituencies. A total of 135 meetings of workers and 10 public rallies will be held. All senior leaders, and office-bearers of the party’s various organisations have been urged to join it.

Mr. Patil said the party has always laid emphasis on communication, coordination and transparency. He said, “Though we are a part of the ruling alliance in the State government, each ally has a right to expand its base.” Mr. Patil said the NCP had earlier conducted a digital campaign to collect contributions from workers to expand its base. “More than seven lakh workers have already sent their feedback on this campaign,” he said.

The move comes following the gram panchayat polls and the party’s claims that it has increased its rural base. Elections to municipal councils and municipal corporations are due to be held in the State. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap has said the party is aiming to contest all 227 wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.