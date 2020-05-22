NCP to BJP: Impose President’s Rule in Gujarat and U.P. first

Mumbai

22 May 2020 00:59 IST

Congress accuses Centre of stepmotherly treatment to State

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday attacked the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for suggesting imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra for its alleged ‘failure’ to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The actual contenders for this, NCP said, are Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“If the BJP wants to invoke President’s Rule in the State, then it should first scrap the governments in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The way these States are handling the crisis is appalling. Instead of playing politics in Maharashtra, the BJP should better ask its governments to improve the situation there,” NCP’s State president Jayant Patil said.

Mr. Patil said other parties are choosing to stay calm and not engage in political altercations at a time when the battle against coronavirus is on. “But the BJP blames the Maharashtra government for the spread of virus in the State. Should we demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation for the Centre’s failure to check the the spread of COVID-19 in the country? Modiji told us to light diyas and clap and we did it to show that India is united against coronavirus. Why can’t the BJP cooperate with the State government?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur accused the Centre of giving Mumbai, and Maharashtra, a stepmotherly treatment while dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

“Mumbai is not only the capital of Maharashtra, but also the financial capital of the country. The city is currently bearing the brunt of novel coronavirus. The number of affected people is multiplying every day. In this case, the Centre is expected to pay special attention to Mumbai. Our expectations, however, have been met only with disappointment,” Ms. Thakur said.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said it is a shame that the Maharashtra unit of BJP is ignoring the PM’s advice and continuing its political agenda. “Instead of helping the government to fight COVID-19, it is protesting against the State,” she said.

The BJP has given a call for a State-wide protest on Friday and has asked its workers to condemn the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by waving black flags or wearing black clothes in open spaces, while following physical distancing norms.