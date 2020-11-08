NCP sees similarities in Biden, Pawar’s ‘rain rallies’

Party chief’s speech in Satara helped garner public support ahead of Assembly polls

With the Democratic Party’s candidate and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden set to capture the White House after a hard-won electoral contest, the politically influential Pawar clan has been quick to spot similarities between Mr. Biden’s Florida rally in pouring rain last month and Mr. Pawar’s eye-catching rally in Satara before the Assembly polls last year.

Mr. Pawar’s daughter, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and his grand-nephew, MLA Rohit Pawar, put up pictures on their respective Twitter accounts detailing Mr. Biden’s and Mr. Pawar’s ‘rain-rallies’.

“How does it matter if you are older, their energy to work for the people will give even the youth a run for their money. That is why they are always victorious. They have strong faith in their values and they fight for it. We saw this happening in Maharashtra and now it is happening in America as well,” tweeted Ms. Sule.

‘Determined men’

The caption of the photo posted by the Baramati MP, which shows Mr. Pawar’s Satara rally in pelting rain in 2019 alongside Mr. Biden speaking in Florida on October 29 this year, read thus: “One determined man showed how it could be done [Mr. Pawar in Maharashtra]…and so did another [Mr. Biden in the U.S.].”

Drawing parallels: NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses a rally in Satara in October 2019 ahead of Assembly polls.

Rohit Pawar, a first-time legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed, went even further to suggest that like Mr. Biden’s win against the Trump government in the U.S., winds of change were in the offing in Bihar. The younger Mr. Pawar was making a subtle comparison of Mr. Trump to the Nitish Kumar-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, which is pitted against the Mahagathbandhan led by Lalu Prasad’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, supported by the Congress and the Left parties.

All eyes on Bihar results

“This is a victory against the dictatorial government in the United States and a change for American voters for their bright future. Congratulations to the newly elected President of the United States, Joe Biden and best wishes for the future,” tweeted Rohit Pawar. In a thinly veiled jibe at the BJP, he said: “We expect a similar change in Bihar’s results.”

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad, too, chimed in, posting the same picture while tweeting: “Pawar Saheb Factor Works in US too…Hard work, commitment, integrity leads to victory.”

The NCP chief’s much-publicised, eye-catching pre-Assembly election speech in Satara in October last year had become a visual shorthand for the Opposition’s fight against the BJP in the Assembly polls, and did much to rally public opinion behind the NCP.