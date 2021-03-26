NCP MP Supriya Sule calls on Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi

26 March 2021 05:39 IST

In the midst of the turmoil in Maharashtra over allegations of corruption against the State Home Minister, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Ms. Sule is learnt to have briefed Ms. Gandhi about the political situation in the State. “Thank you so much Hon. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji for your valuable guidance,” she tweeted.

