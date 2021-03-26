In the midst of the turmoil in Maharashtra over allegations of corruption against the State Home Minister, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Ms. Sule is learnt to have briefed Ms. Gandhi about the political situation in the State. “Thank you so much Hon. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji for your valuable guidance,” she tweeted.
NCP MP Supriya Sule calls on Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi,
March 26, 2021 05:39 IST
Related Articles
Close X
No action in Delkar death case against official till April 9: Maharashtra government tell Bombay High Court
Plea against Maharashtra Home Minister | Matter serious, move High Court, Supreme Court tells Mumbai ex-CoP Param Bir Singh
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 5:39:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ncp-mp-supriya-sule-calls-on-sonia-gandhi/article34165363.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story