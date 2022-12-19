Saroj Ahire Wagh arrives with newborn son to attend Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session

December 19, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Nagpur

Saroj Ahire Wagh said the Winter Session is a time to raise concerns of constituencies and people of Maharashtra

PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Babulal Ahire arrives with her newborn baby to attend the first day of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, at the State Assembly, in Nagpur on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh caught everyone's attention when she arrived at the Maharashtra legislature carrying her two-and-a-half-month-old son to attend the Winter Session, which began in Nagpur on December 19.

The MLA from Nashik was accompanied by two members of her family and her son Prashansak who was born on September 30.

Speaking to reporters before entering the Vidhan Bhavan, Ms. Ahire Wagh said the Winter Session is a time to raise concerns of constituencies and people of the State.

"Apart from being a mother to a baby boy, I am also a public representative and have come to raise concerns of my constituency. My family has come with me and they will look after the baby when I am in the House," the NCP MLA said.

