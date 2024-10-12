NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area

Baba Siddique of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening. He succumbed to the injuries at the Lilavati Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the death of Mr. Baba Siddique. The Chief Minister said police told him that Mr. Baba Siddique died after being shot at in Mumbai.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel.

The former State Miinister was admitted in Lilavati Hospital nearby, a police official said.

Initial reports suggested that that three people fired at Mr. Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East. Two suspects were detained by the Mumbai police while, the thrid accused is absconding.

"Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," an official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.

One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot, the CM told TV channels.

Mr. Baba Siddique joined the NCP in February 2024 after quitting the Congress.

In a condolence message on X, deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

“I was shocked on learning that he died in this incident,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said, adding that he had lost a good friend and colleague.

“We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism,” he said, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted into the attack.

Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil and other political leaders also condoled the death of Mr. Siddique.

“The news of the death of my old colleague Baba Siddiqui is very shocking. Baba Siddiqui and I also worked together in the cabinet. A moving tribute to him,” Mr. Patil tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

