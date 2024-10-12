GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area

Mr. Baba Siddique succumbs to injuries at the Lilavati Hospital after he was fired at outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East; two suspects have been detained by the Mumbai Police while, the thrid one is absconding

Updated - October 12, 2024 11:45 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024. Photo: X/@BabaSiddique via ANI

NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024. Photo: X/@BabaSiddique via ANI

Baba Siddique of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the death of Mr. Baba Siddique. The Chief Minister said police told him that Mr. Baba Siddique died after being shot at in Mumbai.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel.

The former State Miinister was admitted in Lilavati Hospital nearby, a police official said.

A crowd gathers outside Lilavati Hospital where NCP Senior leader Baba Siddique was admitted after he was shot at by unidentified persons in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

A crowd gathers outside Lilavati Hospital where NCP Senior leader Baba Siddique was admitted after he was shot at by unidentified persons in Mumbai on October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Initial reports suggested that that three people fired at Mr. Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East. Two suspects were detained by the Mumbai police while, the thrid accused is absconding.

"Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," an official said.

Mr. Baba Siddique joined the NCP in February 2024 after quitting the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 12, 2024 11:35 pm IST

