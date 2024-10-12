NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area

Baba Siddique of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the death of Mr. Baba Siddique. The Chief Minister said police told him that Mr. Baba Siddique died after being shot at in Mumbai.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel.

The former State Miinister was admitted in Lilavati Hospital nearby, a police official said.

Initial reports suggested that that three people fired at Mr. Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East. Two suspects were detained by the Mumbai police while, the thrid accused is absconding.

"Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," an official said.

Mr. Baba Siddique joined the NCP in February 2024 after quitting the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)