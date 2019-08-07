NCP depends on voters, not leaders, says Nawab Malik

Newly appointed Mumbai president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik, on Tuesday said his party does not depend on leaders, but on voters and workers who work hard for its victory.

“We are confident that we still have the support of voters and we will show that in the elections,” said Mr. Malik, who took charge of the Mumbai unit on Tuesday.

On the recent exodus from the party, especially of his predecessor Sachin Ahir who joined the Shiv Sena, Mr. Malik said his party never depended on ‘aayarams and gayarams’ (people who come and go). “Why should we bother about those who chose to desert us,” he said. “The only way to grow the party organisation in Mumbai is that we become the voice of the people. Whatever the issue, and however local it may sound, we have to raise it. This is going to be our job and the NCP will become the party of the people of Mumbai,” he said.

Asked about his plans for the Assembly elections, Mr. Malik said around 40% voters did not vote in the Lok Sabha polls. “It means that those 40% did not want Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Our target is to ensure that those 40% come out and vote in our favour. I am confident we will be able to do that,” he said.

Mr. Malik, who is a known advocate of a larger political dispensation to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party, even if it means allying with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), sounded cautious soon after he took over the job. “My views are well-known. But final decision stands with my party’s top leadership. I will do whatever order is given to me,” he said, when asked about the alliance with the MNS.

He said there are no problems with the Congress in seat-sharing plans for Mumbai, as of now.