NCP demands non-political committee to monitor construction of Ram temple

Mumbai

18 June 2021 00:58 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday demanded formation of a non-political committee of devotees of Lord Ram to supervise whether the money collected for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is being spent in a transparent manner.

This comes a day after Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party workers clashed in Dadar over the Sena’s demand of a probe into allegations of corruption in construction of the temple.

“Devotees of Lord Ram want an honest effort to construct the temple without violating its sanctity. The independent body will monitor the construction cost and other expenditure,” NCP State president Jayant Patil said.

Mr. Patil said people of this country were donating huge amounts to the construction of Ram temple and it was unfortunate if the money collected was being misused. “If these people are involved in corruption while constructing Ram temple then it just shows how disconnected they are from Lord Ram. The entire episode has exposed how some people are using the Lord’s name to gain political and financial benefits,” he added.